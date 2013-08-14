STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.12 percent, while the broader NSE index also gains 0.04 percent, off the day's highs as wholesale price inflation came in above estimates. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 10 basis points at 8.50 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.35/37 per dollar, weaker than its Tuesday's close of 61.19/20 on the back of heavy demand from importers with the rupee measures announced so far failing to have a large impact. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 10 bps higher at 8.69 percent. The one-year rate up 6 bps at 9.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's two-day cash rate at 10.35/10.40 percent, little changed from Tuesday close, as demand remains strong in the first week of the two-week reporting cycle. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)