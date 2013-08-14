STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session, led by Tata Group companies after Tata Motors surged on unit Jaguar Land Rover's July sales and Tata Steel gained as its quarterly profit nearly doubled. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.72 percent, while broader NSE index rose 0.75. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark government bond yields surged to their highest in fifteen months as an unexpected jump in inflation added to the woes of policymakers struggling to prop up the battered rupee. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended 10 basis points higher at 8.50 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee weakened as sustained dollar demand from importers, especially oil firms, weighed, while the sudden jump in headline inflation in July to a five-month high also hurt sentiment. The partially convertible rupee closed at 61.43/44 per dollar compared with 61.19/20 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate closed 7 basis points higher at 8.66 percent. The 1-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 9.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent, against Tuesday's close of 10.25/30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)