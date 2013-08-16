STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 1.26 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 1.49, tracking losses in other Asian sharemarkets as traders debate what differing signals mean for the timing of any tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 8.56 percent tracking a rise in U.S. yields as recent data reinforced the view that the Fed may scale back bond purchases as early as September. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.50/51 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 61.43/44 as losses in regional shares and currencies hurt, while the central bank's measures were seen as inadequate to prop up the local currency. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate 6 basis points (bps) higher at 8.72 percent. The 1-year rate up 3 bps at 9.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 10.30/10.40 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent due to higher demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)