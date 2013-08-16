STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index down 2.4 percent and the broader NSE
index falls 2.7 percent as blue chips including HDFC Bank were
hit across the board on fears that an early rollback of U.S.
monetary stimulus would spark selling by foreign investors.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 15 basis points at
8.65 percent tracking a rise in U.S. yields as recent data
reinforced the view that the Fed may scale back bond purchases
as early as September.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 61.63/64 per dollar
compared with Wednesday's close of 61.43/44 after earlier
marking its all-time low at 62.03 as losses in regional shares
and currencies hurt, while the central bank's measures were seen
as inadequate to prop up the local currency.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate 2 basis
points (bps) higher at 8.68 percent. The 1-year rate also up 2
bps at 9.62 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's three-day cash rate at 10.30/10.35 percent, up from
Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent due to higher demand in
the first week of the reporting fortnight.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)