STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 3.97 percent and the broader NSE index falls 4.08 percent, marking their biggest daily drop in almost two years, as blue chips including HDFC Bank were hit across the board on fears U.S. stimulus tapering would trigger foreign selling and as the rupee hit a record low. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 38 basis points at 8.88 percent to a 21-month high as the rupee slid to a record low despite policy makers' efforts to defend the currency. Yield rose 76 bps in the week, the most in four-and-half years. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 61.65/66 per dollar compared with Wednesday's close of 61.43/44 after earlier marking its all-time low at 62.03, sparking late intervention from the central bank as its measures to tighten capital outflows raised concerns they could spook foreign investors. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 28 basis points (bps) higher at 8.94 percent. The one-year rate also up 36 bps at 9.96 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 10.15/10.20 percent, up from Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent due to higher demand in the first week of the reporting fortnight. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)