STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index fell 0.15 percent, while the broader NSE index dropped 0.3 percent in volatile trading after hitting their lowest level in almost a year. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield up 10 basis points (bps) at 8.51 percent after US Treasury yields rose to a two-year high after the Federal Reserve minutes hinted that the bank may be on course to begin tapering stimulus next month. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 65.25 after breaching the previous record of 64.5450 as the currency continues to bear the brunt of the large current account deficit. The partially convertible rupee was last at 65.19/20 per dollar versus its previous close of 64.11/12 per dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 17 bps higher at 8.71 percent. The one-year rate 19 bps up at 9.80 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.35/10.40 percent against Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)