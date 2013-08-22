STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index closed 2.27 percent higher, while the broader NSE index ended up 2 percent, snapping a four-day losing streak, as metal stocks rallied on China's improved manufacturing data, while blue chips rose on value buying. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield ended down 18 basis points at 8.23 after touching an high of 8.62 percent, tracking a recovery in the rupee and on the back of bargain buying. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee closed at 64.55/56 per dollar after earlier hitting a record low of 65.56, but still weaker than its close of 64.11/12 on Wednesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended 6 bps lower at 8.48 percent. The one-year rate closed 3 bps lower at 9.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended at 10.20/10.30 percent against Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)