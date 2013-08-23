STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.38 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.44 percent as shares in metal companies continue to gain for a second day after a positive reading on China's manufacturing sector on Thursday. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield up 9 basis points at 8.32 percent tracking weakness in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 64.67/68 per dollar versus its close of 64.55/56 on Thursday tracking losses in other Asian currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 2 bps higher at 8.50 percent. The one-year rate 6 bps lower at 9.52 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate almost unchanged at 10.25/10.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Swati Bhat)