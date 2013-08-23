STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.38 percent, while the broader
NSE index gains 0.44 percent as shares in metal companies
continue to gain for a second day after a positive reading on
China's manufacturing sector on Thursday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
India's 10-year bond yield up 9 basis points at 8.32 percent
tracking weakness in the rupee.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 64.67/68 per dollar
versus its close of 64.55/56 on Thursday tracking losses in
other Asian currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 2 bps
higher at 8.50 percent. The one-year rate 6 bps lower at 9.52
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate almost unchanged at 10.25/10.30 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)