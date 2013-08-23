STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.9 percent and the broader NSE
index gains 0.93 percent, supported by higher global shares and
some recovery in the rupee.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.26 percent
tracking weakness in the rupee.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 64.38/39 per dollar
versus its close of 64.55/56 on Thursday after Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram said the rupee was undervalued.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 1 bp
lower at 8.47 percent. The one-year rate 8 bps lower at 9.50
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate almost unchanged at 10.25/10.30 percent.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)