STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index 0.97 percent higher and the broader
NSE index up 0.88 percent, heading towards a third session of
gains.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's 10-year bond yield 5 basis points higher at 8.31
percent, tracking weakness in the rupee and as the central bank
sticks to its sale of 220 billion rupees of cash management
bills during the week.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 64.07/08 versus
its close of 63.20/21 on Friday, tracking bearish bets on the
currency in the non-deliverable forwards market.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 3 bps
at 8.44 percent. The one-year rate 8 bps higher at 9.53 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 10.30/40 percent, higher than Friday's
close of 10.20/10.25 percent.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)