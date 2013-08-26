STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index 0.75 percent higher and the broader NSE index up 0.61 percent, heading towards a third session of gains. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield up 1 basis points at 8.27 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee and as the central bank sticks to its sale of 220 billion rupees of cash management bills during the week. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 64.13/14 versus its close of 63.20/21 on Friday, tracking bearish bets on the currency in the non-deliverable forwards market. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 1 bp at 8.42 percent. The one-year rate 3 bps higher at 9.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.30/40 percent, higher than Friday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)