STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.21 percent and the broader NSE
index higher 0.09 percent, marking their highest close in nearly
a week with Sesa Goa surging a day ahead of its inclusion in the
benchmark index while IT stocks rose on hopes of better
realisations as the rupee resumed its fall against the dollar.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's 10-year bond yield ended up 8 basis points at 8.34
percent, as worries about 530 billion rupees ($8.28 billion)
worth of debt and treasury bill sales this week kept investors
cautious after last week's volatile trading.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee ended weaker at 64.30/31
versus its close of 63.20/21 on Friday, tracking bearish bets on
the currency in the non-deliverable forwards market and on the
back of month-end dollar demand from importers. The unit,
however, recovered from the day's low of 64.75 on the back of
central bank intervention.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate ended up
1 bp at 8.42 percent. The one-year rate ended higher 5 bps at
9.50 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent, unchanged from
Friday's close.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)