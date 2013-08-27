STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares slump on worries the passage of a food security bill would worsen the country's fiscal deficit. The benchmark BSE index down 3.1 percent and the broader NSE index lower 3.35 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield up 20 basis points at 8.54 percent tracking weakness in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee plunges to a record low below the key psychological 66 per dollar mark, as a sharp sell-off in shares prompts greenback demand from foreign funds looking to exit the market while month-end demand from importers also hurts. The partially convertible rupee at 65.73/80 per dollar versus its previous close of 64.30/31. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 20 bps at 8.62 percent. The one-year rate higher 20 bps at 9.70 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.25/10.35 percent, versus Monday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)