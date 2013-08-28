STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index down 1.26 percent and the broader
NSE index 1.43 percent lower, knocked down by a drop in the
rupee to a record.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's 10-year bond yield up 22 basis points to 9 percent,
tracking the rupee's fall to record lows and a jump in crude
prices.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee was trading at a record low of 67.40/45 per
dollar, sharply below its close of 66.24/25 on Tuesday as
uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led military strike against
Syria knocked down Asian equity markets and currencies.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 19
basis points at 8.97 percent and the one-year rate at 10.03
percent from 9.84 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 10.30/10.40 percent, from 10.15/10.20
percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)