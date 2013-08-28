BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 0.8 percent and the broader NSE index 1 percent lower, hit by a record low rupee. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's 10-year bond yield up 4 basis points at 8.82 percent, tracking the rupee's fall to a record low and a jump in crude prices. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee was at 67.87/90 per dollar, sharply below its previous close of 66.24/25, after marking a record low of 68.75 as uncertainty over a possible U.S.-led military strike against Syria knocked down Asian equity markets and currencies. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate up 16 basis points at 8.94 percent and the one-year rate higher 18 bps at 10.02 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, from the previous close of 10.15/10.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent