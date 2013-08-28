STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares ended flat, recovering from a nearly 3 percent fall earlier in the session, led by gains in software services exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services, while banks recovered on value buying. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.16 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 0.05 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday in volatile trading, tailing the rupee which made new lows on fears that foreigners will continue to exit the country as economic challenges mount. The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 18 basis points to 8.96 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee slumped to a record low near 69 to the dollar on worries that foreign investors will continue to sell out of a country facing stiff economic challenges and volatile global markets. The pummelling in markets sent the rupee reeling 3.7 percent to an all-time low of 68.85 with the unit closing just a touch off that, at 68.80/81 per dollar. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate closed up 32 bps at 9.10 percent and the one-year rate ended 32 bps higher at 10.16 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.20/10.30 percent, from the previous close of 10.15/10.20 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)