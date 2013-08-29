STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1.13 percent, while the broader
NSE index 1.05 percent higher as oil companies gain after the
central bank said it would start a separate forex swap window
for oil firms with immediate effect to support the currency.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 17 basis points to
8.79 percent, tracking a recovery in the rupee from record lows
reached on Wednesday following the central bank measures.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee trading at 67.55/56 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 68.80/81, helped by
the RBI measures for oil firms.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 26
bps at 8.84 percent and the one-year rate also down 26 bps at
9.90 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent compared with
10.20/10.30 percent at close on Wednesday.
----------------------
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)