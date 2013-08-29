STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index up 1.72 percent and the NSE Index rose
1.81 percent, tracking a rebound in the rupee which hit a record
low on Wednesday, after the central bank's move to provide
dollars directly to oil companies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield at 8.82 percent. The yields
earlier fell as much as 19 basis points to 8.77 percent,
tracking a recovery in the rupee from record lows reached on
Wednesday following central bank measures.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 67.35/37 per dollar,
recovering sharply from the session low of 67.92, although that
is sharply stronger than its previous close of 68.80/81.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 31
bps at 8.79 percent and the one-year rate lower 32 bps at 9.84
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent compared with
Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.30 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Himank Sharma)