STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 2.25 percent and the NSE Index rose 2.35 percent, as blue chip shares including HDFC surged tracking a rebound in the rupee from a record low in the previous session after the central bank's move to provide dollars directly to oil companies. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 19 bps lower at 8.77 percent, snapping a four-day rise in yields, tracking gains in the rupee on the RBI's oil window. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 66.55/56 per dollar, up 3.5 percent, its biggest single-day gain since January 1998, on the back of RBI's steps. It had last closed at 68.80/81. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 41 bps at 8.69 percent and the one-year rate l42 bps down at 9.74 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent compared with Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.30 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)