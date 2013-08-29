STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index up 2.25 percent and the NSE Index rose
2.35 percent, as blue chip shares including HDFC surged tracking
a rebound in the rupee from a record low in the previous session
after the central bank's move to provide dollars directly to oil
companies.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield 19 bps lower at 8.77
percent, snapping a four-day rise in yields, tracking gains in
the rupee on the RBI's oil window.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 66.55/56 per dollar, up
3.5 percent, its biggest single-day gain since January 1998, on
the back of RBI's steps. It had last closed at 68.80/81.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 41
bps at 8.69 percent and the one-year rate l42 bps down at 9.74
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent compared with
Wednesday's close of 10.20/10.30 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)