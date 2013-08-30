Australia shares edge up as materials, financials gain
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index is up 1.27 percent and the NSE Index 1.3 percent higher as the rupee recovers further from record lows made earlier in the week. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 15 basis points lower at 8.67 percent, from the level before the central bank set a lower-than-expected yield cutoff on the benchmark paper. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 65.98/99 per dollar compared with its close of 66.55/56 on Thursday, after the central bank likely sold dollars via state-run banks starting at around 66.60 rupee levels, two traders told Reuters on Friday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 10 bps at 8.59 percent and the one-year rate 15 bps lower at 9.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 10.35/10.40 per dollar compared with its 10.20/10.25 percent close on Thursday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust has been added to Fitch Ratings' Resi Investor tool, which allows users to conduct their own scenario analysis by varying Fitch's rating assumptions to calculate expected losses and model-implied rating outcomes. The tool also allows investors to generate pivot table-type stratification tables, interactive charts and transaction comparisons. Resi Investor is available at <a