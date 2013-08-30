STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 1.19 percent, marking its highest close in nearly two weeks as blue chip shares surged tracking a rebound in the rupee for a second day, ahead of April-June GDP data. The NSE Index closed 1.16 percent higher. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield 17 basis points lower at 8.60 percent, after the rupee gained for a second day and showed signs of stabilising. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 65.70/71 per dollar compared with its close of 66.55/56 on Thursday, helped by suspected central bank intervention. However, the currency posted its biggest monthly fall in at least 18 years. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 16 bps at 8.53 percent and the one-year rate 21 bps lower at 9.53 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's three-day cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent against Thursday's close of 10.20/10.25 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)