STOCKS
India's BSE index up 0.89 percent, heading for a fourth
session of gain, tracking Asian shares. The NSE Index 0.71
percent higher.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 6 basis points at 8.54
percent, on weak GDP data and easing crude oil prices.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 65.81/82 per
dollar compared with its close of 65.70/71 on Friday, on
concerns about the weakening economy.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 1
bp at 8.52 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 9.53
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent, same as
Friday's close.
(Compiled by Subhadip Sircar)