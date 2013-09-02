STOCKS ----------------------- India's BSE index up 1.43 percent and the NSE index 1.44 percent higher, marking their highest close in nearly 2-1/2 weeks as some blue chips recovered from recent steep falls, with ITC jumping after a UBS report said the company had raised prices of a key cigarette brand. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 14 basis points at 8.46 percent, as the rupee remained largely stable after having hit a record low last week, but traders were wary of adding huge positions until clarity emerged on the direction of the currency. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended at 66.00/01 per dollar compared with its close of 65.70/71 on Friday as a slowing economy added to concerns about foreign investors exiting the country. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 3 bps at 8.50 percent and the one-year rate down 2 bps at 9.51 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent, almost same as Friday's close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)