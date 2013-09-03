STOCKS
-----------------------
India's BSE index down 0.67 percent and the NSE index 0.80
percent lower on the back of profit-taking in blue chip shares
like ITC and HDFC Bank Ltd after four days of
gains in the benchmark share index.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 12 basis points at
8.34 percent as the government pares down auction size for the
upcoming debt sale on Friday while speculation the central bank
bought debt in the secondary market on Monday also boosting.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 66.81/82 per dollar
versus its close of 66.00/01 on Monday, tracking broad gains in
the dollar versus major currencies with weakness in the offshore
market also hurting.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate down 6
bps at 8.44 percent and the one-year rate down 1 bp at 9.50
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 10.25/10.30 percent compared
with its close of 10.20/10.25 percent on Monday.
----------------------
