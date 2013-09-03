STOCKS
India's BSE index down 3.45 percent and the NSE index 3.77
percent lower, retreating from a 2-1/2 week closing high in the
previous session, as blue chips slumped on fears of military
tensions in the Middle East.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 12 basis points at 8.58
percent as geopolitical worries and fears of a rating downgrade
offset early cheer from a cut in the weekly debt sale size.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 67.63/64 per dollar
versus its close of 66.00/01 on Monday, within sight of a record
low after Standard & Poor's said there was a more than
one-in-three chance of a ratings downgrade for the country and
as fears of a war in the Middle East roiled global markets.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate higher
10 bps at 8.60 percent and the one-year rate up 11 bps at 9.62
percent.
CALL MONEY
India's overnight cash rate at 10.10/10.20 percent compared
with its close of 10.20/10.25 percent on Monday.
