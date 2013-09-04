STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares gain on value buying after a near 4 percent
fall on Tuesday was seen as overdone. The benchmark BSE index is
up 1 percent, while the NSE index gains 1.12 percent after
earlier rising more than 2 percent intraday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 15 basis points at
8.43 percent after the central bank likely sold dollars to help
the rupee recover some losses for the day.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 67.09/20 per dollar
versus Tuesday's close of 67.63/64 per dollar recovering sharply
on Wednesday as the central bank aggressively sold dollars to
prevent the currency from falling to a record low amid
volatility in global markets over the U.S. push for limited U.S.
strikes on Syria.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate lower 5
bps at 8.55 percent and the one-year rate down 7 bps at 9.55
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate lower at 10.00/10.05 percent
compared with its close of 10.10/10.20 on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)