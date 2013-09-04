STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index rose 1.83 percent, while the NSE index ended up 2 percent on value buying in blue chip stocks after a fall of nearly 4 percent on Tuesday was seen as overdone, while IT shares surged on improving business outlook. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 19 basis points at 8.39 percent as a recovery in the rupee from close to record lows and the swearing-in of a new central bank governor raised hopes for some market-friendly measures. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 67.065/075 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 67.63/64 as heavy dollar selling by state-run banks, which dealers cited as likely on behalf of the central bank, helped offset early losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate lower 7 bps at 8.53 percent and the one-year rate down 14 bps at 9.48 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent compared with its close of 10.10/10.20 percent on Tuesday. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)