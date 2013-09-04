STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.83 percent, while the NSE
index ended up 2 percent on value buying in blue chip stocks
after a fall of nearly 4 percent on Tuesday was seen as
overdone, while IT shares surged on improving business outlook.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield down 19 basis points at
8.39 percent as a recovery in the rupee from close to record
lows and the swearing-in of a new central bank governor raised
hopes for some market-friendly measures.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee at 67.065/075 per dollar
versus Tuesday's close of 67.63/64 as heavy dollar selling by
state-run banks, which dealers cited as likely on behalf of the
central bank, helped offset early losses.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate lower 7
bps at 8.53 percent and the one-year rate down 14 bps at 9.48
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's overnight cash rate at 10.20/10.25 percent compared
with its close of 10.10/10.20 percent on Tuesday.
----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)