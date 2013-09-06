STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.3 percent while the broader NSE index is up 0.1 percent as private banks and IT shares rise. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.40 percent. Traders expect the market to be rangebound, tracking the rupee ahead of the U.S. non-farm payroll data due in the evening, which will be the key for providing direction on what the Fed may do in terms of tapering its stimulus programme. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 66.11/16 per dollar versus its close of 66.01/02 on Thursday as sentiment remains wary ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data in the evening. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate 3 bps lower at 8.39 percent and the one-year rate 2 bps down at 9.25 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's overnight cash rate unchanged at 10.25/10.30 percent versus its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)