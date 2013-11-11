STOCKS
The BSE index down 0.32 percent, while the broader NSE index
0.42 percent lower, tracking weak rupee and weakness in Asian
shares.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 9.05
percent, after the trade ministry said the country's October
trade deficit stood at $10.56 billion, largely in line with
market expectations.
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.27/28 per
dollar compared with its previous close of 62.475/485, tracking
a broad rally in the dollar after strong U.S. nonfarm payroll
data raised expectations the Federal Reserve could start
tapering its stimulus as early as next month.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 9 bp at 8.45 percent
and the one-year rate 11 bps higher at 8.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate lower at 8.70/8.80 percent against
Friday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)