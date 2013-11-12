STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index down 0.29 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.22 percent lower, tracking weak rupee and rise in bond yields. Markets to remain cautious ahead of IIP and CPI data, due at 1730 IST (1200 GMT). GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond up 6 bps at 9.01 percent, as traders are disappointed due to lack of open market operation announcement that was expected this week. However, dealers are awaiting CPI data due to be released post market hours on Tuesday, for further cues. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.52/53 per dollar compared with its previous close of 63.24/25 on dollar demand from corporates. Dollar gaining strength on heightened expectation the U.S. Federal Reserve may start to taper its stimulus this year is adding further pressure on rupee. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate rises 6 bps to 8.49 percent and the one-year rate 5 bps higher at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent, unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)