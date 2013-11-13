STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index up 0.13 percent and the NSE index 0.05 percent higher, led by gains in Sun Pharma ahead of its results. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield up 6 basis points at 9.11 percent after retail inflation data came in double digits, above market expectations on Tuesday. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee weaker at 63.77/78 per dollar compared with its previous close of 63.71/72 on the back of high consumer inflation that quickened more than expected to 10.09 percent in October. The high inflation has increased expectation of further tightening of monetary policy by the central bank. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 2 bps at 8.56 percent and the one-year rate flat at 8.68 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.70/8.80 percent against its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)