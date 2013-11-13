STOCKS ----------------------- The BSE index ended down 0.43 percent and the NSE index closed lower 0.47 percent, as rate-sensitive stocks declined after higher-than-expected consumer price inflation data raised fears of a rate hike this year. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 13 basis points at 8.92 percent, marking the biggest single-day fall in five weeks after the Reserve Bank of India chief sought to reassure investors that the central bank would provide the market the necessary rupee liquidity. RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee ended up at 63.30/31 per dollar compared its previous close of 63.71/72, after five sessions of losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 12 bps at 8.42 percent and the one-year rate 11 bps lower at 8.57 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 8.60/8.70 percent compared with its previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)