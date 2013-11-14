STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended up 1.02 percent and the
broader NSE index gained 1.11 percent snapping a seven-session
losing streak as lenders rallied after the central bank governor
announced bond purchases, easing some concerns about losses in
the sector tied to their heavy debt holdings.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Indian benchmark bond yields rose 10 basis points to 9.02
percent on Thursday after data showing wholesale inflation
rising to an eight-month high raised the prospect of a fresh
rate hike despite the central bank governor's soothing words
earlier on core retail inflation.
RUPEE
--------------
The partially convertible rupee closed at 63.11/12 per
dollar, against its previous close of 63.30/31 per dollar after
the central bank intervened to prop up a currency wounded after
data showing accelerating wholesale inflation threatened to
further undermine confidence in an economy already growing at
its lowest in a decade.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate higher 7 bps at 8.49
percent and the one-year rate up 3 bps at 8.60 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent against Wednesday
close of 8.60/8.70 percent.
----------------------
Double click on codes in
Reuters MIOR/MIBOR
NSE MIBID/MIBOR
Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread
For Reuters Benchmarks
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)