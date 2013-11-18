STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index is up 1.7 percent and the broader
NSE index climbs 1.6 percent, tracking gains in other Asian
markets cheered by the prospect of extended stimulus in the
United States and of real economic reform in China.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
Most traded bond yield at 9.07 percent from
its Thursday's close of 9.11 percent, tracking the rupee's
strength in the spot market and as the market awaits
the outcome of the open market bond buys by the central bank
RUPEE
The partially convertible rupee at 62.44/45 per dollar from
63.11/12 at previous close. Foreign banks have been selling
dollars, which is helping the pair move down, dealers say.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points at
8.45 percent and the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.58 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent, unchanged from its
previous close.
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)