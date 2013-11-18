STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is up 1.7 percent and the broader NSE index climbs 1.6 percent, tracking gains in other Asian markets cheered by the prospect of extended stimulus in the United States and of real economic reform in China. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Most traded bond yield at 9.07 percent from its Thursday's close of 9.11 percent, tracking the rupee's strength in the spot market and as the market awaits the outcome of the open market bond buys by the central bank RUPEE -------------- The partially convertible rupee at 62.44/45 per dollar from 63.11/12 at previous close. Foreign banks have been selling dollars, which is helping the pair move down, dealers say. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 4 basis points at 8.45 percent and the one-year rate down 2 bps at 8.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.70/8.75 percent, unchanged from its previous close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)