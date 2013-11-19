STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.19 percent and the broader NSE index up 0.23 percent with shares gaining for a third straigh session to their highest closing levels in nearly two weeks, as a rally in debt markets boosted banks, while sentiment remained underpinned by global factors. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian bonds rose for a second straight session tracking a rally in the rupee, although 10-year bonds only marginally gained after the central bank said it would issue new benchmark debt at its weekly auction on Friday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 1 basis point to 9.01 percent. The 8.28 percent 2027 bond, the most heavily traded in the session, ended down 10 basis points, at a near two-week low of 8.99 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee rose for a fourth straight session to a near two-week high on strong foreign inflows into stocks and as global risk sentiment was boosted after China's central bank governor said the yuan's trading band will be widened. It closed at 62.36/37 versus its Monday close of 62.41/42. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.42 percent and the one-year rate 2 bps lower at 8.55 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 percent, higher from its previous close of 8.65/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Sunil Nair)