STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.18 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.19 percent, tracking weak regional sentiment. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian bond snaps two days of gains as mild profit-taking emerged, but traders expect a stronger rupee to cap a further rise in yields. The most-actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond is up 2 basis points at 9.01 percent after dropping as much as 10 bps in the last two sessions. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 1 bps at 9.02 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee falls to 62.41/43 versus its Tuesday close of 62.36/37, on demand for greenbacks by state-run oil refiners and weakness in domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.42 percent and the one-year rate 1 bp higher at 8.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at Tuesday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)