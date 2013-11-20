STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index is down 0.14 percent while the broader NSE index drops 0.12 percent, after earlier falling as much as 0.6 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian bonds snap two days of gains on mild profit-taking. The most-actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond yield is up 7 basis points at 9.06 percent after dropping as much as 10 bps in the last two sessions. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 8 bps at 9.09 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee falls to 62.47/48 versus its Tuesday close of 62.36/37, on demand for greenbacks by state-run oil refiners and weakness in domestic shares. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 8.43 percent and the one-year rate 3 bp higher at 8.58 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate unchanged at Tuesday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)