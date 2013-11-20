STOCKS ----------------------- Indian shares fell nearly 1.5 percent intraday, marking their biggest single-day percentage fall in nearly 1-1/2 months, as blue chips slumped on profit-booking after three consecutive sessions of gains. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.22 percent, while the broader NSE index fell 1.3 percent. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- Indian government bonds snapped two days of gains as traders trimmed positions ahead of Friday's sale of a new 10-year paper, though hopes of more debt purchases by the Reserve Bank of India helped recoup some losses. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield was up 3 bps at 9.04 percent, after rising as much as 9 bps during the day, while the most actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond ended up 4 bps at 9.03 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday, weighed down by weaker domestic shares and hurt by broad-based dollar buying from corporates and oil refiners. The partially convertible rupee closed at 62.57/58 per dollar, compared with 62.36/37 on Tuesday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 bps higher at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate was up 4 bps at 8.59 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed at 8.70/8.75 versus Tuesday's close of 8.75/8.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Himank Sharma)