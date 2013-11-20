STOCKS
-----------------------
Indian shares fell nearly 1.5 percent intraday, marking
their biggest single-day percentage fall in nearly 1-1/2 months,
as blue chips slumped on profit-booking after three consecutive
sessions of gains. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.22 percent,
while the broader NSE index fell 1.3 percent.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
Indian government bonds snapped two days of gains as traders
trimmed positions ahead of Friday's sale of a new 10-year paper,
though hopes of more debt purchases by the Reserve Bank of India
helped recoup some losses. The existing 10-year benchmark bond
yield was up 3 bps at 9.04 percent, after rising as much as 9
bps during the day, while the most actively traded 8.28 percent
2027 bond ended up 4 bps at 9.03 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday,
weighed down by weaker domestic shares and hurt by broad-based
dollar buying from corporates and oil refiners. The partially
convertible rupee closed at 62.57/58 per dollar, compared with
62.36/37 on Tuesday.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate closed 3 bps higher at
8.45 percent, while the one-year rate was up 4 bps at 8.59
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate closed at 8.70/8.75 versus Tuesday's close
of 8.75/8.80 percent.
----------------------
