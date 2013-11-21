STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index down 1.06 percent, while the broader NSE index 1.13 percent lower, tracking weak Asian stocks and slower pace of overseas investor buying. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The 10-year benchmark bond yield was up 6 bps at 9.10 percent, while the most actively traded 8.28 percent 2027 bond yield was up 4 bps at 9.07 percent, tracking an uptick in U.S. treasury yields and weakness in the rupee. RUPEE -------------- The rupee was under pressure due to broad dollar gains after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's October policy meeting suggested the central bank could soon move to taper monetary stimulus. The partially convertible rupee was trading at 62.85/87 per dollar, compared with 62.57/58 at last close. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate 4 bps higher at 8.49 percent, while the one-year rate was up 4 bps at 8.63 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.75/8.80 versus Wednesday's close of 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)