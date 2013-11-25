STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ends 1.92 percent higher, while the broader NSE index closes up 2 percent as a drop in global crude prices after Iran clinched a nuclear deal with world powers sparked hopes of reduced inflationary pressures and a narrower current account deficit at home. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- India's newly issued 10-year bond continued to gain on Monday, benefitting from its scarcity premium, although other bonds faltered, failing to gain much traction even after global crude prices slumped. The new 10-year bond yield closed at 8.75 percent, down 3 basis points, from its cut-off of 8.83 pct on Friday when the government first issued 70 billion rupees ($1.11 billion) worth of the debt. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield ended 1 bp down at 9.09 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee rose for a second consecutive session on Monday boosted by dollar selling by corporates and custodian banks. The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at 62.50/51 versus its previous close of 62.87/88. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 8.45 percent, while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.56 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate at 8.60/8.70 percent, versus its previous close of 8.65/8.70 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)