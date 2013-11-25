STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index ends 1.92 percent higher, while the
broader NSE index closes up 2 percent as a drop in global crude
prices after Iran clinched a nuclear deal with world powers
sparked hopes of reduced inflationary pressures and a narrower
current account deficit at home.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
India's newly issued 10-year bond continued to gain on
Monday, benefitting from its scarcity premium, although other
bonds faltered, failing to gain much traction even after global
crude prices slumped.
The new 10-year bond yield closed at 8.75
percent, down 3 basis points, from its cut-off of 8.83 pct on
Friday when the government first issued 70 billion rupees ($1.11
billion) worth of the debt. The existing 10-year benchmark bond
yield ended 1 bp down at 9.09 percent.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee rose for a second consecutive session on
Monday boosted by dollar selling by corporates and custodian
banks. The partially convertible rupee ended stronger at
62.50/51 versus its previous close of 62.87/88.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bp at 8.45 percent,
while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.56 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate at 8.60/8.70 percent, versus its previous
close of 8.65/8.70 percent.
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)