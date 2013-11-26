BRIEF-Entra issues commercial paper; first tranche of NOK 400 million
* Has issued new commercial paper ISIN NO0010788466 with term from March 10, 2017 to Nov. 10, 2017
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.87 percent, while the broader NSE index 0.92 percent lower, as profit-taking in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank hit shares and reversing some of the previous session's gains on doubts about how quickly the Iranian nuclear accord would translate into higher supplies that pressure oil prices. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.74 percent, supported by improved cash conditions and early gains in the rupee. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield ended down 5 basis points at 9.04 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended unchanged at 62.50/51, as month-end demand for the U.S. currency from oil firms weighed. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 2 basis points at 8.43 percent, while the one-year rate closed lower 2 basis points at 8.54 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ends unchanged at 8.70/8.75 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Has issued new commercial paper ISIN NO0010788466 with term from March 10, 2017 to Nov. 10, 2017
BERLIN, March 7 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday rejected U.S. criticism of Germany's record current account surplus, setting the stage for a heated debate on trade when G20 policymakers meet next week.
* John Wiley & Sons Inc- reaffirming full-year outlook of mid-single digit decline in adjusted EPS but revising revenue guidance from flat to a low-single digit