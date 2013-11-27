STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index is down 0.20 percent and the broader
NSE index 0.30 percent lower, tracking a fall in banking stocks
and on foreign investors selling cash shares and derivatives on
Tuesday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The new 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.70
percent, tracking gains in the rupee. The existing 10-year
benchmark bond yield is down 2 basis point at 9.02 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee at 62.27/28 to the dollar compared with
Tuesday's close of 62.50/51, on corporate dollar inflows.
However, month-end-dollar demand from oil companies might limit
gains in the rupee.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.41
percent, while the one-year rate lower 2 bps at 8.52 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate lower at 8.65/8.70 percent compared with
the previous close of 8.70/8.75 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Archana Narayanan)