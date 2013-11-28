STOCKS
The benchmark BSE index up 0.66 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.67 percent higher, led by gains in banking stocks.
However, caution remains ahead of the expiry of November
derivatives contracts on Thursday and gross domestic product and
fiscal deficit data on Friday.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
The new 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.72
percent, after Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram said
the government would stick to its 2013/14 borrowing programme,
but will calibrate its debt sale plans according to market
conditions. The existing 10-year benchmark bond
yield 4 bps higher at 9.04 percent.
RUPEE
The Indian rupee weaker at 62.42/43 to the dollar, compared
with its previous close of 62.14/15, on month end dollar demand.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bps at 8.37 percent,
while the one-year rate higher 1 bp at 8.48 percent.
CALL MONEY
India's cash rate unchanged at 8.50/8.55 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)