STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1.18 percent and the broader NSE
index 1.24 percent higher, as Domestic institutional
investors(DIIs) turn buyers, snapping a selling streak of at
least 12 days, according to the most recent available exchange
and regulatory data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The new 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.70
percent, tracking gains in rupee. However, dealers expect
selling ahead of the 140-billion-rupee bond sale. The existing
10-year benchmark bond yield closed 3 bp lower at
8.98 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 62.23/24 to the dollar, compared
with its previous close of 62.41/42, on weakness in the global
dollar. However, cautious prevails ahead of release of September
quarter GDP data at 1200 GMT.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate down 3 bps at 8.30
percent, while the one-year rate 4 bp lower at 8.42 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 07.70/07.75 as against its previous
close of 7.20/7.30 percent.
----------------------
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)