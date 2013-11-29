STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 1.19 percent and the broader NSE
index 1.32 percent higher, as Domestic institutional
investors(DIIs) turn buyers, snapping a selling streak of at
least 12 days, according to the most recent available exchange
and regulatory data.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The new 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.73 percent,
ahead of auction cutoff's and tracking a weak rupee. The
existing 10-year benchmark bond yield up 2 bps at
9.03 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee weaker at 62.50/51 to the dollar, compared
with its previous close of 62.41/42, on month-end dollar demand,
cautious prevails ahead of release of September quarter GDP data
at 1200 GMT.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate up 1 bps at 8.34 percent,
while the one-year rate 1 bp lower at 8.45 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 07.70/07.75 as against its previous
close of 7.20/7.30 percent.
