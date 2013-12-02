BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index up 0.56 percent and the broader NSE index 0.68 percent higher, led by gains in financial stocks with IDFC up on hopes it would get a banking licence and Axis Bank on inclusion in the benchmark index. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.71 percent, tracking strength in the rupee and marginally better than expected September quarter GDP data. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield down 3 bps at 9.01 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee trading higher at 62.01/02 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.44/45, on strong dollar inflows from foreign banks. Rupee was also boosted by marginally better than expected September GDP data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bp lower at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate higher at 07.70/07.75 as against its previous close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.