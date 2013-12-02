STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.51 percent and the broader NSE index closed 0.68 percent higher, as stocks of companies such as Tata Steel gained after promising manufacturing data at home and in China eased concerns about slowing economic growth. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.74 percent, as stronger-than-expected economic growth and manufacturing data solidified the case for another rate hike by the central bank given continued inflationary pressures. The existing 10-year benchmark bond yield closed up 1 bps at 9.05 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee rose as much as 61.96/97 as manufacturing activity returned to growth in November, but the rupee trimmed gains after the RBI said state-run oil companies were sourcing all of their dollar needs in markets. The partially convertible rupee ended at 62.3150/3250 to the dollar, compared with its previous close of 62.44/45. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate down 2 bps at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate 3 bps lower at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate lower at 6.75/6.80 as against its previous close of 7.40/7.50 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)