MOVES-Golub Capital hires loan market veteran Tollinchi
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters LPC) - Golub Capital, an asset manager, has hired Gil Tollinchi, the former head of trading at Crescent Capital Group.
STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index 0.26 percent lower, as blue chip shares such as Larsen and Toubro fell due to profit-taking after upbeat U.S. economic data raised fears the Federal Reserve would reduce its monetary stimulus. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.76 percent, as improving cash liquidity dented hopes for any debt purchases by the central bank, with traders focusing instead on the upcoming 150-billion-rupee ($2.41 billion) bond sale. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 bps at 9.07 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended weaker at 62.36/37 to the dollar, compared with its Monday's close of 62.3150/3250, as the dollar gained after strong U.S. economic data sparked expectations of an early tapering of the Federal Reserve stimulus, but a sharp easing in the current account deficit capped wider losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 bp at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed unchanged at 6.75/6.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Instituto de Finanzas de Cantabria's (ICAF) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed ICAF's outstanding bonds at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects ICAF's unchanged strong links with the sponsor, the government of Cantabria (BBB/Stable/F2
* Capital Research and Management Company held 4 percent of UniCredit as of Feb. 28, without taking into account participation in capital increase, a filing by market regulator Consob shows