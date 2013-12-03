STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.21 percent and the broader NSE index 0.26 percent lower, as blue chip shares such as Larsen and Toubro fell due to profit-taking after upbeat U.S. economic data raised fears the Federal Reserve would reduce its monetary stimulus. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.76 percent, as improving cash liquidity dented hopes for any debt purchases by the central bank, with traders focusing instead on the upcoming 150-billion-rupee ($2.41 billion) bond sale. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 bps at 9.07 percent. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee ended weaker at 62.36/37 to the dollar, compared with its Monday's close of 62.3150/3250, as the dollar gained after strong U.S. economic data sparked expectations of an early tapering of the Federal Reserve stimulus, but a sharp easing in the current account deficit capped wider losses. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 bp at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate closed unchanged at 6.75/6.80 percent. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks (Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)