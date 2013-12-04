STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.70 percent and the
broader NSE index closed lower 0.66 percent as investors took
profits in blue-chip shares ahead of state election results on
Sunday and U.S. monthly employment data, due on Friday, which
could provide additional clues about potential Fed tapering.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The new 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis
point at 8.78 percent, as investors sold some of their debt
holdings ahead of the upcoming $2.41 billion bond auction on
Friday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 bps at 9.09
percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee ended stronger at 62.05/06 per dollar, compared
with its Tuesday's close of 62.36/37, helped by foreign inflows
related to Power Grid's share sale, which was fully covered on
the second day of the sale, as per exchange data.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 bp at 8.34
percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 8.40 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate ended higher at 7.10/7.20 against the
previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent.
(Compiled by Dipika Lalwani)