STOCKS ----------------------- The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.70 percent and the broader NSE index closed lower 0.66 percent as investors took profits in blue-chip shares ahead of state election results on Sunday and U.S. monthly employment data, due on Friday, which could provide additional clues about potential Fed tapering. GOVERNMENT BONDS -------------------------------- The new 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis point at 8.78 percent, as investors sold some of their debt holdings ahead of the upcoming $2.41 billion bond auction on Friday. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 2 bps at 9.09 percent. RUPEE -------------- The rupee ended stronger at 62.05/06 per dollar, compared with its Tuesday's close of 62.36/37, helped by foreign inflows related to Power Grid's share sale, which was fully covered on the second day of the sale, as per exchange data. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ------------------------------------- The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 1 bp at 8.34 percent, while the one-year rate was unchanged at 8.40 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- India's cash rate ended higher at 7.10/7.20 against the previous close of 6.75/6.80 percent.