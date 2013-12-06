STOCKS
-----------------------
The benchmark BSE index up 0.11 percent and the broader NSE
index 0.15 percent higher, led by two-wheeler stocks on optimism
about their earnings outlook.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
--------------------------------
The benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 1 bp higher at 9.12
percent tracking U.S. yields, selling ahead of auction. The new
10-year bond yield rose 1 bp to 8.79 percent.
RUPEE
--------------
The rupee at 61.66/67 per dollar against Thursday's close of
61.7525/7625, tracking euro gains after the ECB gave no
indication of policy easing.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
-------------------------------------
The benchmark five-year swap rate unchanged at 8.33 percent,
while the one-year rate steady at 8.41 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
India's cash rate at 7.70/7.75 percent against it previous
close of 7.00/7.05 percent.
----------------------
